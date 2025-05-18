President Pezeshkian: Iran and Tajikistan enjoy excellent-level ties

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that relations between Iran and Tajikistan are at an excellent level, and grounds are already prepared for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, science, politics, and security.

The President made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday as he met Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Pezeshkian said that Iran and Tajikistan can also work to pave the way for cooperation between their businessmen, industrialists, and academics, with the aim of bringing prosperity for their peoples.

Tajikistan’s foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from his president to Pezeshkian.

Muhriddin also praised President Pezeshkian for his speech at the Tehran Dialogue Forum. Referring to Pezeshkian’s call for avoiding disputes and working towards interaction and friendship, Tajikistan’s foreign minister said that the fulfillment of such an attitude is an undeniable necessity for today’s world.

He also referred to the desirable level of cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan in trade, politics, and tourism, saying that his country is interested in expanding cooperation with Tehran within international and regional organizations as well.

Muhriddin also said that the cancellation of visa requirements between the two countries is a suitable basis for enhancing tourist exchange and increasing people-to-people relations.

The top diplomat of Tajikistan is in Iran to attend the two-day Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 that kicked off earlier in the day, bringing together senior officials and diplomats from 53 countries as well as the United Nations.

2050