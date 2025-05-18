Pezeshkian: Agreement with U.S. within reach if Washington avoids bullying

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the path to an agreement with the United States is open if Washington avoids a bullying attitude in indirect talks regarding the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

During a meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 on Sunday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the Islamic Republic will never yield to pressure.

In this discussion, the Iranian president expressed hope that agreements between Tehran and Doha will be implemented swiftly, benefiting both nations.

He further noted that the execution of joint projects and the enhancement of bilateral cooperation would undoubtedly lead to positive developments in the region.

The Qatari official conveyed warm greetings from Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to President Pezeshkian, expressing optimism that the president’s wise approach would foster security and stability in the region.

The Qatari prime minister stressed Qatar's longstanding support for Iran’s rights, rooted in their shared religious bonds.

He also highlighted that, based on past experiences, pressure and coercion have proven ineffective in dealings with Iran, while dialogue and mutual understanding have been successful.

The Qatari foreign minister wished for Iran's success in the political arena.

