Iran's VP calls for boosting level of trade exchanges between Iran and Kazakhstan

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref in a meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized the need to improve the level of economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.

Referring to the cultural and civilizational commonalities of the two countries, Aref emphasized the need for raising the level of economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries and making the joint commissions more active.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Aref's visit to Kazakhstan to attend the Eurasia Summit.

The first vice president of Iran also invited the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to participate in the Caspian Summit, which will be held in Tehran slated for mid-February.

Aref also pointed to Iran's progress in the field of information technology, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its experiences in the field of emerging technologies with the neighboring countries."

In this meeting, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also stressed strengthening the joint commissions of the two countries by congratulating the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

