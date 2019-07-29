VP: Reduction of JCPOA commitments helps to preserve nuclear deal

Speaking in a meeting with Head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao, Eshaq Jahangiri said as Iran complies with its commitments, other parties should also be committed, adding that Iran will reverse all terms and conditions before reduction of its commitments in case the other parties fully comply with its own.

Iran and China are two ancient civilizations in Asia which have played major role in creating international civilization, he added.

Referring to two countries close viewpoints and their relations in trade, economic, political and security fields, he said Iranian and Chinese officials have always emphasized strategic relations between Iran and China.

He also pointed to various meetings between Iranian and Chinese presidents and expressed hope for implementation of the agreements resulting to further promotion of relations.

All Iranian officials have put developing ties with Beijing on their agenda, he noted.

Describing China as strategic partner of Iran, Jahangiri said US assumes that it can bring Iran's oil sale to zero in order to destroy the country's economy.

Fortunately and in spite of US oil sanctions, Iran's economic conditions enjoy a promising stability, he reiterated.

Due to the fact that gas is the most important type of energy in the world and Iran has the most gas reservoirs in the world, Iran is ready to export its gas through Pakistan to China.

Stressing that financial impediments should be removed, Jahangiri said a delegation from Iran's Economy Ministry and the Central bank of Iran will have a trip to China next week.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he welcomed Chinese tourists, adding that the Iranian government has taken a strategy for Chinese nationals to furnish them with a 21-day free visa to visit Iran.

He also appreciated China's efforts in redesigning Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility.

Emphasizing the fact that US is after putting the Middle East and the Persian Gulf at risk, Jahangiri termed supporting multilateralism and standing against US hegemony as Iran's foreign policy.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to establish cooperation with China.

Iran has played major role in fighting against extremism, terrorism and supporting the legal governments of Syria and Iraq, he said adding that Iran is ready to maintain cooperation with China in reconstructing Syria and Iraq.

Jahangiri also referred to US plot for transferring ISIS terrorists from Syria to Afghanistan and called for standing against this dangerous act.

Iran supports unified China, he said adding that Iranian diplomatic mission in Geneva had expressed its support for China's chairing FAO.

Jahangiri then elaborated on the total principles of the Economy of resistance, saying it relies on domestic capacities, developing relations with neighbors, reducing dependence on oil revenues and promoting knowledge-based economy.

Meanwhile, Tao said China attaches importance to developing relations with Iran.

Despite development in international and regional level, Beijing's determination for preserving friendly relations with Iran will not change, he added.

He urged Iran and China to adopt a suitable approach to solve problems in line with mutual interests.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tao slammed US unilateral sanctions and bullying, saying both countries will be able exchange their experiences to stand against US pressures.

China understands Iran's concerns about the nuclear deal, he said urging all sides to implement the nuclear deal completely and to stand against US unilateralism.

Referring to Iran's role in fight against terrorism in the region, Tao said peace and stability not only benefit regional countries but also the whole world.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish