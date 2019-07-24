Turkmenistan Consul General meets governor general of Khorasan Razavi

Razm Hosseini referred to the 500 kilometers of common borders between Khorasan Razavi and Turkmenistan and stated, "The capacities of this province in the rail transit, transportation and export sectors are at good level."

The official described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkmenistan in the fields of culture, politics and economics with a very good background, noting, “Mr. Rouhani, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has given a mandate to expand relations with Turkmenistan, therefore, in order to make this important, we have the opportunity to take action in the form of working groups for the benefit of both sides.”

Governor of Khorasan Razavi added that the Turkmen consulate General in Mashad can also play a role in solving the problems and accelerating the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Razm Hosseini also stressed that the development of relations between Iran and Turkmenistan was not conditional on solving a few differences in some areas. Bajgiran and Sarakhs borders are great opportunity to increase cooperation, and this valuable capacity should be used.

Turkmen Consul General in Mashad Elias Gripov also expressed his satisfaction with meeting with the governor of Khorasan Razavi, pointing out the appropriate measures for the development of relations between the two countries and noted, “We welcome the expansion of further cooperation.”

Gripov highlighted, "We have joint programs on the agenda for developing cooperation and constructive engagement, one of which is holding a gathering of Turkmen businessmen in Mashad.”

The Turkmen Consul General in Mashad also presented his country's official invitation to the Governor General of Khorasan Razavi at the Caspian Economic and International Conference. The conference will be held in the city of Astana, Turkmenistan, during the days of August 11 and 12, with the presence of government officials and economic activists from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

