Man who burnt Quran in Sweden shot dead in his apartment

Tehran, IRNA – Salwan Momika, an Islamophobe who sparked outrage across the Muslim world by burning several copies of the Holy Quran in 2023, has been shot dead in his apartment in Sweden.

Momika, a 38-year-old Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, was shot and killed in his apartment in Södertälje, Swedish state media reported on Thursday.

Authorities are investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the Stockholm police confirmed that one suspect has been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

Momika first burned the Quran twice at a protest against Islam in 2023. The first desecration occurred outside a mosque in Stockholm, while the second took place outside the Iraqi embassy.

The blasphemous acts, which had been authorized by the Swedish police under the pretext of free-speech laws, sparked a wave of anger and condemnations in the Muslim world.

In August, a Swedish prosecutor charged Momika and another individual involved in the Quran burnings with “agitation against an ethnic group.”

3266**4353