Araghchi heads to Doha for talks with Qatari, Hamas officials

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Foreign Minster Abbas Araghchi is traveling to Doha for talks with Qatari officials and senior members of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

During his visit, Araghchi will meet with senior Hamas officials to discuss the latest developments in Palestine, according to a press release by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The top diplomat will also convey Iran’s message of congratulations to the Palestinian people on their “epic” 16-month resistance against Israeli aggression, it added.

Additionally, Araghchi will hold talks with senior Qatari officials about current regional issues and bilateral relations between Tehran and Doha.

