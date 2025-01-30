Iran hopes for ‘constructive interactions’ with EU, Araghchi says

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed hope for constructive interactions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union.

Araghchi and his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, had a telephone conversation late on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Iran's top diplomat congratulated Poland on its six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and expressed hope that Iran and the EU would have better cooperation during this period.

Referring to the ongoing discussions between Iran and the three European countries (E3), Araghchi reiterated that Iran has consistently followed a dialogue-based and interactive approach to resolving issues, but is fully prepared for any scenario.

For his part, Sikorski highlighted over a half-century of diplomatic relations between Iran and Poland. He expressed hope that issues between Iran and the European Union, including the nuclear matter, would be resolved.

In a separate phone call with British Foreign Minister David Lammy, Araghchi further clarified Iran's stance on peaceful nuclear activities, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic has been open to dialogue based on its national interests.

Araghchi stated, “This is not a new approach, and negotiations have taken place on this basis in the past.”

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated support for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing the need to halt Israel's crimes.

Araghchi emphasized that the Islamic Republic has consistently supported peace and stability in the region and will make every effort to achieve this goal.

He cautioned against any escalation of tensions in Yemen, viewing British-American attacks on the country as a threat to the region's stability and security.

In discussing the current status of bilateral relations, both sides agreed that diplomatic consultations should continue. They also addressed several consular issues during the telephone conversation.

