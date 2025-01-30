Trump says U.S. will hold 30,000 migrants at Guantánamo

Tehran, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to use a detention facility at the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, to detain up to 30,000 migrants deported from the United States.

President Trump directed the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to initiate the process to “stop the border invasion, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty.”

The Trump administration clarified that the deported migrants would not be housed in the main military prison at Guantánamo, which currently holds suspected “foreign terrorists.” Instead, they would be detained in a separate area on the naval base, which has historically been used to hold migrants intercepted at sea, primarily Haitians, Cubans, and Dominicans.

This facility has remained largely vacant in recent years, and Trump intends to repurpose it for “high-priority criminal aliens.”

The plan was first reported by Fox News, where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth provided some details about the program.

Hegseth emphasized that the migrants would not be held indefinitely. He described Guantánamo as a “waystation” until the administration secures agreements with other countries to accept the migrants.

The Trump administration has not defined what length of time it considers “temporary transit,” nor has it provided a timeline for when deportations to Guantánamo might start.

