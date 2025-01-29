Pezeshkian congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarus president

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election win.

Pezeshkian sent a congratulatory message on Wednesday, two days after Lukashenko was declared winner of Belarus’ presidential election, securing a seventh five-year term in office.

“The massive voter turnout in the election shows the Belarusian people’s determination to shape a bright future,” said the Iranian president.

He expressed confidence that the “friendly ties” between Iran and Belarus, along with their mutual cooperation on bilateral, regional, and international issues, would continue to strengthen during Lukashenko’s new term.

Belarus held its presidential election on January 26, with five candidates vying for the top post. According to results published by the country’s electoral commission, Lukashenko won 86.8% of the vote, extending his 31-year rule.

4194**4353