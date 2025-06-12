Iran to considerably boost uranium enrichment

Tehran, IRNA – Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.), has warned that Tehran will dramatically expand its nuclear activity in response to the I.A.E.A. resolution.

Kamalvandi said that they wrongly believe political pressure can force Iran to retreat from its rightful positions, adding, “We had already warned that we would adjust our actions accordingly.”

Kamalvandi announced the activation of a third enrichment complex, along with a major upgrade of Iran’s centrifuge systems.

“We will replace our first-generation centrifuges with sixth-generation machines,” he added.

Kamalvandi stressed that uranium enrichment will rise significantly in both volume and efficiency.

2050