Jun 12, 2025, 3:21 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85860008
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran to considerably boost uranium enrichment

Jun 12, 2025, 3:21 PM
News ID: 85860008
Iran to considerably boost uranium enrichment
Behrouz Kamalvandi

A spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) warned that political pressure will not force the Islamic Republic to compromise.

Tehran, IRNA – Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.), has warned that Tehran will dramatically expand its nuclear activity in response to the I.A.E.A. resolution.

Kamalvandi said that they wrongly believe political pressure can force Iran to retreat from its rightful positions, adding, “We had already warned that we would adjust our actions accordingly.”

Kamalvandi announced the activation of a third enrichment complex, along with a major upgrade of Iran’s centrifuge systems.

“We will replace our first-generation centrifuges with sixth-generation machines,” he added.

Kamalvandi stressed that uranium enrichment will rise significantly in both volume and efficiency.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .