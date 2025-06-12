Iran strongly condemns anti-Iran resolution at IAEA

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the anti-Iran resolution approved at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson categorically rejected the baseless and unfounded claims brought in the resolution of the I.A.E.A.’s Board of Governors, which was approved on Thursday.

The resolution by the board of governors of the I A.E.A. is based on the joint proposal of France, Britain, Germany, and the United States and according to the political report of the I.A.E.A. Director-General Rafael Grossi.

Baqaei also condemned the actions of three European countries (Britain, France and Germany) and the United States in instrumental use of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to cast doubt on the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The Foreign Ministry spokeperson attributed the responsibility for the effects and consequences of this unjustified and destructive action to the masterminds of the anti-Iran resolution, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take proportionate measures in response to this move to secure and protect the interests and inalienable rights of the Iranian nation in benefiting from peaceful nuclear energy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baqaei expressed deep regret over the biased performance of the I.A.E.A. director general regarding the Iranian nuclear issue and his provocative interviews regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed to the I.A.E.A. chief’s direct responsibility for undermining the Agency's professional credibility and called on him to adhere to his missions and duties in accordance with the Agency’s statute.

Baqaei, meantime, thanked China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Belarus, that issued a joint statement expressing their responsible and legal positions in rejecting the resolution, and emphasized the determination of the Iranian nation to protect their rights and interests in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

