Hamas to release 3 Israelis in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners

Tehran, IRNA - Hamas is expected to release three Israelis in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 minors, during the third swap on Thursday under a tenuous ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“Tomorrow, 110 Palestinian prisoners are to be released,” the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Publishing the list of the prisoners, the advocacy group said 30 Palestinians set for release were under the age of 18, and 32 had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

As part of the exchange on Thursday, Hamas will also release three Israeli prisoners-- two women and an 80-year-old man—as well as five Thai nationals.

They were taken prisoner, along with scores of other Israeli settlers and soldiers, by Palestinian resistance fighters on October 7, 2023.

Two other swaps have already taken place since the ceasefire deal came into force on January 19, under which 290 Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for seven Israelis.

