Provincial exports increases by 77%

Reza Rasti told IRNA on Wednesday that exports from all provincial custom offices and border market places of Sistan and Balochestan province have increased 11 percent by weight in the same period.

He added that the exports volume in this four months were 503,342 tons of goods by weight and worth $337.3 million.

The official said the export items mainly included cement, watermelon, tomato, date, natural gas, bitumen and oil.

From custom offices and border market places of the Sistan and Balochestan province had also imported 431,349 tons of goods worth $541.945.080 million in this period of time, Rasti said.

He continued that statistics indicated the imported goods increased 24 percent by weight and 25 percent by value in this first four months of the current Iranian year (beginning March 21, 2019).

The main imported items included rice, sesame, livestock, auto spare parts and mango.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish