China hails Iran's scientific, technological advances

"The importance that Iran gives to sciences and technology is considerable and appreciable,” said Song Tao, Director of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Monday.

Speaking in Tehran, he added that Iran-China relations will now be further developed under the One Belt, One Road initiative, launched by Beijing to scale up its international presence.

Tao mentioned that China welcomes even more development of bilateral relations with Iran.

“The US pressures on China and Iran won’t succeed,” he noted while visiting Pardis IT Park.

The Chinese official said that Iran and China can work on joint innovative projects in the future.

Surena Sattari, Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology, stressed that scientists from both countries have implemented 50 joint projects so far.

“5 Iranian offices are moving forward in export of Iranian high tech in China,” he added while accompanying the Chinese official.

He boasted Iran as the most powerful Middle East country in startups and nanotechnology.

