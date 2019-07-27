Iran-China cooperation in agriculture field growing: Minister

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) correspondent in Beijing on Saturday, Mahmoud Hojjati noted, "I think that with the determination and will of high-level officials of China and meetings with the authorities there is a clear determination to work as closely as possible and there are deeper relations between the two countries.

Pointing out that the two countries are willing to continue technical and scientific cooperation in various fields, the minister stated, "The agricultural cooperation between China and Iran has a solid foundation and a broad vision."

Elaborating on his trip to the countries of Mongolia and China, the high-ranking official said, "In Mongolia, in addition to pursuing problems related to the import of livestock, the problems faced by Iranian businessmen for the export and import of livestock and agriculture were also discussed with the Ministry of Agriculture in Mongolia."

The Minister of Agriculture, with regard to his visit to China, also went on to say that during his meeting with the Minister of Customs, the two sides discussed quarantine issues, including plant quarantine, livestock, commodity exchange and export, and they also signed a memorandum of understanding on the quarantine plant.

Hojjati added that the quarantine of veterinary issues, especially those related to aquaculture, was also examined, and "we hope that the problems of swapping these commodities will be resolved in the the near future.

He also told about the meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of China that the bilateral relations were examined and the expansion of cooperation in various fields of agriculture was underscored.

The Minister of Agriculture also pointed to his meeting with the head of the Agricultural Science Research Institute of China, adding that the meeting emphasized the need for technical cooperation, transfer of experience, the development of bilateral relations and scientific support from each other in different sectors.

He stated that during the meeting with the Chinese Minister of Agriculture, cooperation between the two countries was to be pursued within the framework of a joint working group, in which representatives from both sides were introduced to participate in the working group, and we hope to continue this cooperation.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish