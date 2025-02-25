ICC asked to investigate Biden, his top officials for complicity in Gaza war crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is being asked to investigate former U.S. President Joe Biden and his top officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for their roles in supporting war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a human rights organization based in the United States, said on Monday it had submitted a detailed 172-page report to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan on January 19, 2025.

The report, prepared with the help of lawyers and war crimes experts, said Biden administration officials made deliberate decisions to provide significant military and political support to Israel, including $17.9 billion in weapons sales, contributing to war crimes in Gaza.

Reed Brody, a DAWN board member and experienced war crimes lawyer, said, “There are solid grounds to investigate Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, and Lloyd Austin for complicity in Israel’s crimes.”

He told the organization that American-made bombs were widely used in Israeli attacks on Palestinian hospitals, schools, and homes, and that President Biden and other U.S. officials were well aware of this fact, yet continued their support for Israel.

DAWN’s submission outlines legal grounds for the investigation, citing violations of the Rome Statute, which governs the ICC.

Sarah Leah Whitson, Executive Director of DAWN, criticized Biden and his top officials for ignoring evidence of war crimes in Gaza. She said they not only dismissed recommendations from their own staff to stop arms transfers to Israel but also vetoed ceasefire resolutions at the UN Security Council.

4353