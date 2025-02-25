ICT minister departs for Serbia

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Seyed Sattar Hashemi left Tehran for Belgrade on Tuesday to advance the technology diplomacy policy at the official invitation of the Minister of Information and Telecommunications of Serbia, Dejan Ristic.

Hashemi’s visit to Serbia is the first by a senior Iranian official in the field of ICT to Europe in the last ten years.

This visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in important fields such as new communication and information technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as to pursue the strategic plan of the ICT Ministry for the development of international relations.

Hashemi will have two meetings and specialized negotiations with his Serbian counterpart, which will result in the signing of a joint cooperation document in the field of information and communication technology between Tehran and Belgrade.

The main provisions of this agreement include the development of joint projects in the field of artificial intelligence, the launching and development of cloud infrastructure, and the exchange of technical knowledge in the field of new technologies.

Visiting advanced data centers and artificial intelligence facilities in Serbia, as well as discussions with senior officials in the field of new communication technologies—especially artificial intelligence—are other programs of the Iranian ICT minister's three-day visit to Serbia.

The official meetings, discussions, and specialized sessions are scheduled to familiarize the Iranian delegation with Serbia's achievements in becoming one of the technological hubs of the Balkan region and to examine common areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Hashemi’s meetings are planned at the highest diplomatic level and reflect the determination of Tehran and Belgrade to transform communication and technological cooperation into a fundamental axis in the development of bilateral relations.

Serbia, as the gateway for the Islamic Republic of Iran to Europe in the field of technology, can play a key role in the strategy for developing the ICT Ministry’s technology diplomacy.

Experts believe that the visit can be considered an important step toward expanding Iran's technological presence in European markets and attracting foreign investments in areas such as startups, cybersecurity, and communications infrastructure.

