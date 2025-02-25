Washington vs. Europe: U.S. rejects Ukraine’s anti-Russia resolution at the U.N.

The United States has voted against a U.N. resolution condemning what it called Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine, marking a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy and a growing split with Europe under President Donald Trump.

The three-page resolution, presented by Ukraine and put to vote in the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, demanded the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

It was passed by 93 votes in favor to 18 against, including Russia, the U.S., North Korea, Belarus and Sudan, pitting Washington against its traditional European allies who voted in favor of the resolution.

Iran and China were among 65 nations who abstained from the vote.

“I would rather not explain it now, but it’s sort of self-evident I think,” Trump told reporters after the vote, when asked why the U.S. opposed Ukraine’s resolution.

The voting took place on the third anniversary of the Ukraine war, amid attempts by the Trump administration to negotiate with Russia to secure an end to the conflict – a move that has frustrated Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Washington was more successful at the U.N. Security Council later in the day, when the council adopted a U.S.-led resolution calling for a “swift end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

The resolution was supported by Russia, China, South Korea, Pakistan, Panama, and four other countries, with zero against and five abstentions.

U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea said after the vote that Washington sincerely appreciated council members’ support, saying that it “puts us on the path to peace.”

4354**9417