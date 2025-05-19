Top general: Iran’s air defense power has grown markedly

Tehran, IRNA – Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri says the country’s air defense capabilities and readiness have significantly expanded compared to the previous year.

Speaking at a gathering of air defense commanders in Tehran on Monday, Baqeri noted, “In some areas, our ability to detect and identify foreign activities has grown fivefold since last year.”

He further said that “systems for tracking and neutralizing hostile aerial threats have become two to three times more effective.”

Highlighting advancements in addressing vulnerabilities, the general said substantial progress has been made in identifying weaknesses and implementing improvements.

He also underscored the efficiency of Iran’s command and control systems, noting that Iran’s airspace remains under constant surveillance to ensure the Armed Forces are fully prepared at all times.

Baqeri warned that those harboring hostile intentions toward Iran must carefully consider their actions. He said that any violation of the country’s airspace would lead to severe losses for the adversaries.

He noted, “Given the multifold increase in investment to strengthen air defense in the armed forces, these capabilities will gradually improve considerably.”

