Exclusive | Takht-e-Ravanchi: Zigzag positions by U.S. are disrupting negotiations

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi said regarding the contradictory positions of the United States in the negotions with Iran that the zigzag and contradictory positions of the U.S. are confusing the atmosphere, meaning that no one can be sure or declare that this issue has no effect.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Monday, Takht-e-Ravanchi regarding the Europeans’ willingness to return to the negotiating table and resort to diplomacy said: “From the very beginning of our talks with the U.S., we kept the Europeans fully informed of the ongoing process and had ongoing consultations with them, both at the deputy level and in Tehran. We keep them informed after each round of talks at the ambassadorial level.”

“Even before the talks with the US began, we had meetings with European countries in New York and Geneva. Anyway, Europe can support the political diplomatic process, and that is the best way,” he added.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said that Europe can focus its political support on the path that is currently underway, and instead of making statements every now and then that may not need to be made, it would be better to focus their attention on the diplomatic path and support this path, because if this path comes to fruition, everyone will benefit from it.

Regarding the possibility of changes in the fifth round of negotiations due to statements by the U.S. officials, Takht-e-Ravanchi said: “It is possible that we agreed in the fourth round that the fifth round of negotiations will be held. The Omanis will announce the time and place. Of course, the zigzag, contradictory, and conflicting positions of the Americans are confusing the atmosphere, meaning that no one can be sure or declare that this issue has no effect.”

“The important thing for Iran is that we do not negotiate outside the negotiating room. Sometimes they prefer to act like that. We have to see what they will do in practice and naturally we will make the necessary decision,” he added.

“What is very certain is that our position on the realization of rights under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) has been very clear and we have clearly stated this on enrichment and our other rights both publicly and in the negotiating room,” he concluded.

