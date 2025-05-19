Iran-U.S. talks can play an effective role in regional peace and stability: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed that the ongoing talks between Iran and the United States could play a key role in promoting peace and stability across the region.

“We believe that Iran-U.S. negotiations can play an effective role in promoting peace, stability, and security in the region. Regional countries also support this process,” Araqchi told reporters on the sidelines of the second and last day of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) on Monday.

The foreign minister said that he had discussed the ongoing nuclear talks with his counterparts from Oman and Qatar during the course of the event.

He said Arab countries of the Persian Gulf appear to have shifted their stance on the Islamic Republic, as evident in their “positive view” of the negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

“It is important that the region supports the negotiations and even tries to resolve the existing misunderstandings and bring the viewpoints closer together,” the foreign minister said.

He added that peace and stability in the region is the most important issue for all the regional nations.

9341**4353