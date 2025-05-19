Qatari Foreign Minister underscores reinforcing regional stability

Tehran, IRNA – Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, referring to his meeting with Iranian and Omani counterparts in Tehran, stressed Doha’s commitment to enhancing regional stability.

According to Qatari media, Jassim Al Thani said that he met with the Omani and Iranian foreign ministers in Tehran as part of Oman’s mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

He added that he had reiterated his support for mediation efforts based on Qatar’s adherence to strengthening regional stability.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, along with his Omani and Qatari counterparts, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Jassim Al Thani, held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum on Sunday.

