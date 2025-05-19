Iran opposes any external intervention in Syria: Diplomat

Tehran, IRNA – A senior Iranian diplomat says Iran firmly opposes any form of external intervention in Syria, tressing that it is the Syrian people who must move toward political, ethnic and cultural unity through dialogue.

Speaking at an expert panel on Syria during the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) on Monday, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, a special aide to the foreign minister, said the primary challenge facing Syria is the occupation of its territories by foreign forces.

He pointed out that parts of the Arab country remain occupied by Israel, while other areas are under the control of the United States and Turkey.

He warned that the continued occupation of Syrian lands could lead to insecurity, instability, and ethnic conflicts, potentially paving the way for the resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Sheibani also expressed concern over the ongoing neglect of the rights of Syrian minorities, which has historically been a source of conflict in the country.

Emphasizing the broader regional implications, the diplomat stressed that peace and stability in Syria are essential for security in Iran and the entire region. He noted that the disintegration of Syria has long been a strategic objective pursued by Israel.

The security situation in Syria has deteriorated further under the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a militant group that overthrew the government of President Bashar al-Assad in December. Sectarian violence has surged, with the massacre of hundreds of Alawites in March deepening fears among minority groups.

Since the collapse of the Assad government, Israel has expanded its occupation across southern Syria and launched hundreds of airstrikes, mostly targeting Syrian military sites.

