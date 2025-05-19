Iran calls for enhanced cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization members

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that Iran is ready to enhance interaction and cooperation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in various sectors.

During a meeting with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Tehran on Sunday, Araqchi reaffirmed Iran’s support for strengthening collaboration among member states, highlighting the role of the SCO secretariat and the secretary general in promoting the organization’s dynamism in regional and international arenas.

He also discussed the importance of enhancing economic ties, addressing issues among members, and expanding cooperation with other organizations such as the BRICS group, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Yermekbayev, who is visiting Iran to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025, expressed satisfaction with his trip and attendance at the forum’s meetings. He also expressed hope that consultations during the event would strengthen cooperation among participating countries, particularly SCO member states.

The secretary general also shared a report on programs and events scheduled for the organization during China’s rotating presidency. He emphasized the importance of interaction and cooperation between the SCO secretariat and member states, especially Iran, and welcomed Tehran’s initiatives to elevate multilateral collaboration, including between the SCO and the BRICS group.

