Pugwash secretary general advocates for promoting peaceful use of nuclear energy

Tehran, IRNA – Karen Hallberg, Secretary General of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, emphasized the need to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy globally.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 on Monday, Hallberg said that the Safeguard Agreements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must ensure the peaceful nature of atomic activities.

She also said that achieving a region free from nuclear weapons requires compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. The secretary general said that confidence-building through active diplomacy and technical cooperation among nations is crucial.

Hussain Al-Shahristani, President of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, criticized the non-compliance of certain regimes, particularly Israel, with international agreements. He said that Israel has repeatedly violated the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Al-Shahristani also said that nuclear weapons cannot guarantee the security of any country in the region, citing the experiences of Iraq, Libya, and Syria, which possessed unconventional weapons but could not save their regimes.

Paolo Cotta, a member of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, said that the production of nuclear energy does not necessarily lead to the development of nuclear arms, emphasizing that this energy is vital for peaceful purposes.

Nasser Hadian, a professor of political sciences at the University of Tehran, said that Israel is the only regime in the region with nuclear weapons. He also said that the NPT has enabled certain regimes to acquire atomic bombs.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry hosted a specialized meeting on nuclear energy and alliances to discuss the review of non-proliferation in the region.

