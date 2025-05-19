Iran is ready work with Vatican on spiritual diplomacy and interfaith dialogue: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri says the Islamic Republic is prepared to usher in a new chapter of spiritual diplomacy and interfaith dialogue in collaboration with the Vatican, drawing upon its civilizational experience and pilgrimage capacities.

Salehi-Amiri met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, in Vatican City on Monday.

During their meeting, Salehi-Amiri emphasized, “Pope Francis’ designation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Global Pilgrimage Tourism’ should serve as a catalyst for reviving the role of religions in restoring meaning to a turbulent world and as a turning point in linking cultural diplomacy with spiritual diplomacy. Pilgrimage is not merely a ritual act but a shared narrative among nations about truth, compassion, and peace.”

He added, “With its sacred pilgrimage sites and a rich civilizational legacy in spiritual hospitality, Iran stands ready to play an active role in redesigning global pilgrimage routes, facilitating peace caravans, and expanding scholarly exchanges in interfaith dialogue. What the world needs today is a return to a shared religious understanding of human dignity and the value of dialogue.”

Gallagher, for his part, praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach to spirituality and interfaith cooperation, saying, “The Catholic Church supports all efforts to promote coexistence, spiritual exchange, and the creation of shared pilgrimage pathways.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran possesses immense potential in pilgrimage culture, Islamic theology, and interfaith engagement. We are eager to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation to achieve an ethics-driven and peaceful world,” he added.

Salehi-Amiri, as the president’s special envoy, traveled to the Vatican to attend the inauguration ceremony of Pope Leo XIV and deliver the official message of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Cardinal Prevost was elected as the successor to the late Pope Francis on May 10 after two days of discussions and voting among the cardinals. Pope Leo, 69, is the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

When Prevost was a cardinal, he dedicated many years to service in Latin America, spending a decade in Trujillo, Peru, and most recently, he served as the bishop in Chiclayo from 2014 until 2023.

