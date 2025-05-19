Iran and Pakistan won’t let enemies harm regional peace: Top security official

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian says Iran and its immediate neighbor, Pakistan, will not allow regional peace to become an enemy ploy.

During a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Asim Malik, Ahmadian emphasized the importance of political, economic, and security cooperation between the two countries.

Praising the two neighbors’ commitment to the security of their common borders and combating terrorism, he said Tehran-Islamabad cooperation benefit not only the two countries but the region as whole and that they will not allow regional peace to become an enemy ploy.

During the talks, Ahmadian also congratulated Asim Malik on his appointment as the National Security Advisor of the Pakistani government.

The two security officials exchanged views on bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region and beyond.

Asim Malek, for his part, appreciated Iran for its positive role in the region and announced his country’s readiness to develop relations in all fields.

