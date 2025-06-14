Iran successfully hits Israeli targets in response to regime’s aggression

Tehran, IRNA — The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran says it has successfully destroyed targets in the occupied territories of Israel in the wake of Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement on Saturday, the Army said that its forces hit the targets inside the occupied territories early on Saturday.

The Army penetrated the Zionist territories with suicide drones named Arash.

Israeli media reported the launch of a fifth wave of Iranian missile strikes against locations across the occupied territories, including positions in Tiberias, occupied Golan, and Lower Galilee.

The reactions come as the Israeli regime waged a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

