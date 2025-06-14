Iran has not yet decided on attending the next round of indirect talks with the U.S.: Spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says Tehran’s decision to attend the next round of negotiations with the U.S. remains unclear.

Speaking to IRIB on Iran’s decision to attend the sixth round of talks with the U.S. in Muscat, Baqaei said it is inconceivable for Iran to imagine the Israeli regime committing such warmongering in the region without U.S. coordination or deliberate approval.

The other party acted in a way that effectively rendered negotiations meaningless, he added.

We hold the U.S. Administration responsible for the consequences of this reckless and illegal action by the Israeli regime, he noted.

Earlier on June 10, Baqaei said the Islamic Republic and the United States will hold the newest round of talks in Muscat on June 15, with Oman as the mediator.

Iran and the United States have held five rounds of talks mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, three in Muscat and two in Rome.

