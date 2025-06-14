Leader appoints new chief of I.R.G.C.’s Aerospace Force

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C. following the martyrdom of Amirali Hajizadeh in the Israeli strikes against Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Majid Mousavi as the new Commander of the Aerospace Force of the I.R.G.C. in a decree on Saturday.

Overnight on Friday, Israel began rounds of strikes in and near Tehran, as well as Natanz, Tabriz, Isfahan, Arak, and Shiraz, among other places.

In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.

