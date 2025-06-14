No casualties in Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities: A.E.O.I. spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.), says that Israeli attacks on nuclear infrastructure caused no loss of life.

Israeli strikes have caused only limited surface damage to affected sites in Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan, Kamalvandi told Iranian local media on Friday.

He reassured the public that key nuclear components were safeguarded due to earlier precautionary measures.

Much of the critical equipment and material had been relocated to secure facilities in anticipation of potential threats.

Highlighting Iran’s technical capabilities and the dedication of its nuclear experts, Kamalvandi said that all damages would be swiftly repaired, potentially improving the original infrastructure.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

