Baku will not allow its airspace to be used for strikes on Iran: Azerbaijan’s foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA — Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov says that Azerbaijan will not allow its territory or airspace to be used for launching attacks against Iran or any other nation.

In a phone call with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Saturday, Bayramov offered his condolences over the deaths of several Iranian military commanders and civilians, expressing solidarity with the Iranian nation.

Baku rejects the use of its land or airspace by any external actor for aggressive purposes, he said.

For his part, Araqchi strongly condemned Israel’s military strikes on Iranian territory and nuclear facilities, describing them as a blatant breach of Iran’s national sovereignty and international law.

He added that such provocations jeopardize global peace and security and warned of a firm response from Iran in accordance with its right to self-defense.

The Iranian diplomat called on the international community to denounce Israel’s attacks, particularly targeting of peaceful nuclear infrastructure, which he said crossed all established red lines.

Overnight on Friday, Israel began rounds of strikes in and near Tehran, as well as Natanz, Tabriz, Isfahan, Arak, and Shiraz, among other places.

In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.

