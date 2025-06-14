Iran-U.S. talks unjustifiable under present conditions: Foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday that the continuation of indirect Iran-U.S. talks amid Israel's savagery is "unjustifiable."

In a phone call with Kaja Kallas, E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Foreign Minister considered the Israeli regime's aggression to be the result of direct U.S. support.

Araqchi emphasized that "continuing negotiations between Iran and the U.S. in a situation where the Zionist regime's savagery continues is unjustifiable."

Araqchi also said that "Iran has given a decisive response to the Zionist regime's aggressions to protect its national sovereignty, people, and security, and is resolved to use its legitimate right to take countermeasures."

He called for a responsible stance from the European Union and the permanent members of the Security Council in condemning the Israeli aggression and holding the aggressor regime accountable.

He said that the recent anti-Iran resolution by the I.A.E.A. was an excuse and a basis for Israel's hostile actions against Iran.

The E.U. foreign policy chief, for her part, expressed deep regret and concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, stressing the E.U.'s readiness to support diplomatic efforts in the Security Council and other international bodies to help reduce tensions and restore peace and security in the region.

