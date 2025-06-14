Successor commanders will fully pursue the path of their predecessors: Armed Forces

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Armed Forces, says the newly-appointed commanders will advance the path of their predecessors with full power.

Shekarchi rejected the Israeli regime’s claim that Iran targeted residential areas during “Operation True Promise 3”, and said "It was this fake, child-killing Israeli regime that attacked our residential areas on Friday, massacring a significant number of innocent civilians—women and children.

The Israeli regime is utterly incapable of intercepting Iran’s powerful, precision-guided missiles—which can penetrate all layers of the Israeli air defenses—even with the help of its supporters, particularly the United States, he added.

The Israeli regime and its supporters have made a grave miscalculation and they believe that by assassinating some of the brave Iranian commanders, they can create weakness for us, he noted.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

9376**4354