Leader pardons and commutes sentences for 1,705 Iranian inmates

Ayatollah Khamenei has agreed to pardon and commute sentences for 1,705 prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir.

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon and commute sentences for 1,705 prisoners.

On the occasion of the Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir, Ayatollah Khamenei has agreed to pardon and commute the sentences of 1,705 prisoners following a proposal from the Iranian Judiciary Chief, Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

According to Article 110 (11) of the Iranian Constitution, the Leader is empowered to pardon or commute inmates’ sentences upon a proposal made by the Judiciary chief.

Eid al-Adha, Feast of Sacrifice, and Eid al-Ghadir are among the important Islamic occasions celebrated in Iran.

