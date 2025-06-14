Iran downs Israeli drone in northwestern city

Tabriz, IRNA — The Islamic Republic has announced the shooting down of an Israeli drone near Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province.

Amid the strikes of the Zionist regime on the Islamic Republic, an Israeli drone was detected and shot down in the vicinity of Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz, the head of the crisis management department for Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, Majid Farshi, said on Saturday.

Overnight on Friday, Israel began rounds of strikes in and near Tehran, as well as Natanz, Tabriz, Isfahan, Arak, and Shiraz, among other places.

In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

7129**2050