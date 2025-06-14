Iran urges U.N. to take decisive action against Israel’s aggression

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized the urgent need for the United Nations to take swift steps in response to Israel’s acts of aggression against Iran.

In a telephone conversation on Friday with the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Araqchi provided details about Israel’s strikes on multiple sites inside Iran, including military bases, nuclear facilities, and residential buildings.

He reiterated that Israel’s actions represent a serious violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as a sovereign U.N. member state.

The top diplomat described the strikes as an outright act of aggression, noting that the Islamic Republic preserves its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

Araqchi called on the U.N. to act immediately in line with its duties as per the U.N. Charter to condemn the Israeli strikes and take necessary measures to hold the regime accountable.

For his part, Guterres expressed regret and condemned the attacks, pledging to use the U.N.’s capacity to reduce tensions and help restore peace and stability in the region.

Overnight on Friday, the Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with overnight strikes on Iran.

7129**4354