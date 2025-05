Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, met on the sidelines of the second day of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF).

The two diplomats discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad on Monday.

Tehran is hosting the fourth edition of the diplomatic event, dubbed the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

More than 200 delegations from over 50 countries are taking part in the two-day event.

