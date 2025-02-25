Russia’s Lavrov in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

Lavrov landed in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, a day after holding talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. Russian media reported that the Russian foreign minister will discuss regional and bilateral issues with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran.

The two diplomats held discussions and are expected to brief reporters at a joint press conference.

The visit follows a trip by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to Moscow on January 17, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders signed a comprehensive strategic agreement to further expand cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

It also comes a day after the United States imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil industry. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, which administration officials say includes efforts to bring the country’s oil exports down to zero.

As part of their strategic partnership, Iran and Russia have pledged to work together to mitigate the impacts of coercive economic measures by the U.S. and its European allies.

4353