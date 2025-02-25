Iran has upper hand in defense industry: First Vice President

Tehran, IRNA -- Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said at the 9th Iranian National Conference on Radar and Surveillance Systems and the First International Conference on Radar and Surveillance Systems in Tehran on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic has the upper hand in the defense industry and can fulfill all its needs in this area.

The official said that over the past decades, Iran has made great strides in science and technology, particularly in high-tech fields, with defense industries playing a key role in achieving self-sufficiency for the Iranian Air Force.

The Iranian Air Force has been a frontrunner in this progress, and it recognizes that further advancement can only be achieved through collaboration with universities to enhance the industry, he said.

Aref commended to air force officers and scientists, calling them a source of pride for the Islamic Republic compared to neighboring and friendly nations, adding that Iran not only meets its radar demands but is also capable of exporting science and technology.

Regarding advancement in nanotechnology, Aref said that Iran aimed to rank among the top five countries in the field and has successfully positioned itself as one of the top 10. He also referred to plans for the Islamic Republic to be among the top 10 countries in artificial intelligence (AI) as well.

He further praised the presentation of 180 scientific articles at the conference, expressing hope that the scientific achievements of researchers would be effectively utilized within Iran.

4208**9417