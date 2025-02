Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Malaysia’s foreign minister will visit Iran on Tuesday afternoon.

Esma’eel Baqayi said on Tuesday that Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan is set to arrive in Tehran later in the day to talk with Iranian officials.

Baqayi added that during this visit, discussions will focus on the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

