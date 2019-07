Omid Jahankhah, the supervisor of Khorasan Razavi’s customs office, told IRNA that the export of commodities from Sarakhs customs office have also grown 334% in term of weight during the three-month period.

Cement, glass, plastic products, tomato paste, biscuit, marble stone and cosmetics were the main Iranian items which were exported to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan through Sarakhs customs office, he said.

