Iran, Belarus agree on mutual trade of agro products

Both sides discussed the importance of facilitating exchange of these goods and maintaining joint investment.

They also reviewed cooperation opportunities, facilitating trade exchanges in agricultural field aiming to establish mutual business between Iran and Belarus.

Khansari referred to significant quality of Iranian agricultural products, saying Iran will be able to fulfill Belarus needs through exports.

Belarus will also be able to export some of its products to Iran, he noted.

Of course, boosting trade exchanges depends on solving banking issues, he added.

Meanwhile, Brylo said that Iran has exported $3.5m agricultural products to Belarus during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

Referring to the fact that Iran can be a market for exporting Belarus beef, he said negotiations have been held in this regard.

He went on to say that Iran-Belarus expert agricultural work group will be held within months.

