Iran, Belarus private sectors to boost ties

Masoud Khansari said that the Iranian 24-member delegation was welcomed by about 70 Belarus businessmen.

He referred to Iranian delegation's meeting with Chairman of Belarus Chamber and other Belarus officials, and said given Belarus geographical position and its access to west Europe market as well as the quality of Iranian products, Belarus is capable to become a good depot for packaging Iranian goods.

Pointing to Belarus capacity in supplying heavy machinery and buses, Khansari expressed hope for developing cooperation between Iranian and Belarus businessmen in the future.

Meanwhile speaking to IRNA, Iranian Ambassador to Belarus, Mostafa Oveisi called for paying more attention to private sector.

During its four-day stay in Minsk, Iranian delegation has held talks with Belarus private sector for developing trade relations.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish