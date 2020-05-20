Al-Quds Day symbolizes unity of Muslims and liberation from occupation

Abbas Khameh-Yar said in an interview with IRNA that the US unwavering support for the Zionist occupiers was the presentation of the so-called Deal of the Century and the US attempt to recognize Holy Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime to the dismay of the international human rights organizations.

Some 138 countries in the United Nations responded negatively to the US so-called Deal of the Century and this global opposition was one of the blessings of holding World Quds Day and keeping alive this great Islamic occasion. It's the world.

Of course, if the United States dares to raise this issue, it is because there is no longer a world called the "Arab world", and Americans and Zionists mistakenly think that the normalization of relations with Israel has taken place, but, they consider Arabs of Iran as their own adversaries.

They consider themselves enemies and see these reasons as a historic opportunity for them to pursue the sinister goals of disintegrating Islamic countries to maintain Israeli security, but, what has always prevented them from doing so is popular support for Palestinian aspirations and their outspoken opposition. So-called peace and reconciliation plans and agreements that never had any positive achievements for The Palestinian people and the peoples of the region.

