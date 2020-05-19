Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech to be historical step for Palestine cause

Ahmed Akl said that Imam Khomeini named the last Friday of Ramadan “World Quds Day” to launch a practical plan for freeing Quds.

He said that the new developments of the region show that Imam Khomeini’s thoughts are very probable to materialize now more than ever.

Mentioning how important Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech on Quds Day is, Akh hoped that the speech will be an end to the disagreements of Muslims and drive the Quds Day into the operational phase.

He said the project of the enemy is to prevent any alliance among Muslims through creating wars and deviating the public opinion from the issue of Palestine.

Iman Khomeini made clear that the enemies of Muslims are the Zionist regime and the World Arrogance under the US and that the only way to fight them back is being united, he said, adding that Imam Khomeini said that the issue of Palestine does not just belong to the Palestinians; it belongs to all Muslims.

He said the issue of Palestine is the war between the values of Islam and the West led by the US; the US wants to dominate the region to stop Islamic values and civilization.

He went on to say that American civilization is on the fall and the best choice after that is a civilization based on divine values.

The region is now in the most diverse condition ever, so it is now in danger of attacks from the Zionist regime and the World Arrogance.

That’s why the Deal of the Century has been proposed now; the US wants to wipe out Palestine forever and then help Israel to dominate the region in the coming decades, he said.

The US knows that they cannot stay in the region any longer, so they are trying to make Israel their successor.

Akl hoped that the World Quds Day will have operational programs to fight the Zionist regime.

He also praised Imam Khomeini for “smartly” naming the last Friday of Ramadan as the World Quds Day.

This year’s Quds Day will not have rallies due to the coronavirus outbreak that has infected nearly five million and killed 320 thousand people throughout the world.

Deputy Head of the Coordinating Council for the Islamic Publicity said on Sunday that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to make a speech on May 22, the Quds International Day.

