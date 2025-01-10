Iranian national and his child exit Syria, set to return home soon: Spokesman

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian citizen Ali Akbar Aboutaleb Esfahani and his son have safely left Syria and are expected to return to Iran shortly, according to the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to Fars News Agency, Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the necessary arrangements had been made to facilitate the return of Esfahani, who had traveled to Syria for a pilgrimage to the holy sites but was unable to leave due to the developments in the country.

With the cooperation of relevant parties in Syria and efforts by the Foreign Ministry, the Iranian national and his child were able to depart Syria on Friday, he said.

Baghaei also expressed gratitude to all involved in the humanitarian efforts, emphasizing that the Foreign Ministry remains committed to assisting Iranian citizens abroad.

