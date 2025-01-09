Iran, Iraq call for enhanced cooperation in electricity industry

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and Iraq’s Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel have underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in the electricity sector.

Aliabadi met with Fadel in Tehran on Thursday to discuss electricity exchanges and the export of technical and engineering services related to the industry.

During the meeting, the Iraqi minister invited capable Iranian companies to contribute to Iraq’s electricity sector, including in transmission, distribution, and equipment supply.

It was also agreed that Aliabadi would follow up on the discussed topics during his upcoming visit to Iraq, involving the private sector.

Key issues addressed in the meeting included the repair of 5,000 transformers in Iraq, Iranian companies’ participation in equipment supply, power plant construction and repair, and the significance of training and knowledge exchange. A working group will be established to focus on these initiatives.

3266**4354