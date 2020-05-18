World Quds Day

The climax of the International Quds Day this year will be the important and historic speech of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei which is to cover significant topics on Holy Quds, Palestine and the recent regional and international developments and is to build a new discourse as the turning point in the history of Resistance.

Supreme Leader is to make a speech on May 22, the Quds International Day.

Ayatollah Khamenei will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon and the speech will be covered live by TV and radio.