World Quds Day
The climax of the International Quds Day this year will be the important and historic speech of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei which is to cover significant topics on Holy Quds, Palestine and the recent regional and international developments and is to build a new discourse as the turning point in the history of Resistance.
Supreme Leader is to make a speech on May 22, the Quds International Day.
Ayatollah Khamenei will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon and the speech will be covered live by TV and radio.
Palestinian speaker lauds formation of Iran's virtual embassy in Quds
Gaza, May 19, IRNA – Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council Aziz Dweik in a statement on the occasion of the International Quds Day described Iranian parliament's act to ratify the formation of the virtual embassy in Palestine as an important step in line with stability and recognizing Quds as the capital of Palestine.
Iraqi lawmaker says issue of Palestine not forgettable
Baghdad, May 19, IRNA - Beit-ul-Moqaddas and the issue of Palestine will not be forgotten as they have strong bonds with the Islamic beliefs, an Iraqi parliamentarian said.
Ayatollah Khamenei to draw world’s attention to Palestine
Tehran, May 19, IRNA – The head of the Islamic City Council of Tehran said on Tuesday that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will draw the attention of domestic and foreign public opinion to the issue of Palestine on the World Quds Day.
Quds day in Imam Khomeini's view
Tehran, May 19, IRNA – Quds day, as a unique occasion for Muslims around the globe, is the last Friday of Ramadan month, an initiative by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Republic of Iran.
‘Deal of Century’ sheer occupation of Palestinian land: Pakistan's ex-envoy
Islamabad, May 19, IRNA -- Former Pakistani ambassador to Iran says the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ is the sheer and naked occupation of the Palestinian territories.
Iran's support provided bright future for resistance front, Jihad Movement’s Sec-Gen says
Tehran, May 19, IRNA - Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Tuesday said that Iran's support has provided a good future for resistance front.
Holy Quds Path of Martyrs
Quds Day; Imam Khomeini’s wise idea to awaken Muslims
Tehran, May 19, IRNA – The International Quds Day that was initiated by Imam Khomeini in Ramadan 1399 AH (mid-summer 1979) has ushered in a movement against the Global Arrogance led by the US and the Zionist regime.
US, Zionists turn to Iranophobia to carry out Deal of Century, Iran's envoy says
Moscow, May 18, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that US President Donald Trump and the Zionist regime's leaders have turned to Iranophobia to fulfill the deal of the century.
Quds day in Supreme Leader's view
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – The Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei gives speech every Ramadan Month about the importance of Quds day, through which Muslims can make a roadmap to help the real owners of Palestine.
Cleric: Quds Day, to rally support for world oppressed
Shahrekord, May 18, IRNA – Shahrekord Friday prayer leader Mohammad Ali Nekounam said on Monday that the International Quds Day will be an opportunity to rally support for the oppressed of the world.
Quds Day, despotic regimes, and responsible people
Baghdad, May 18, IRNA – One of the achievements of Quds International Day in the past four decades has been taking away the issue of Palestine from the unfair ineffective Arab rulers and giving it to the responsible people of the region.
Int'l community urged to fulfill its responsibility towards Palestine
Islamabad, May 18, IRNA -- Head of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Monday condemned Israeli annexation attempt against Palestinian territories, calling on the international community to fulfill its responsibility towards the Palestinian cause, according to local media.
Quds Day will reflect Israeli occupation, aggression & atrocity crimes
Tehran, May 18, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that al-Quds Day ahead will reflect the crucial developments in the occupied territories of Palestine and that as long as there is occupation, aggression, cruelty and atrocity crimes, Iran will be flag-bearer of the international Quds Day.
Iran to hold slogan-writing competition for Int’l Quds Day
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Art section of Islamic Development Organization is holding a slogan-writing competition, titled “stone-letters” (Sang-Naameh-haa in Farsi) for International Quds Day.
Human Rights activist warns of passive policy on Int'l Quds Day
London, May 18, IRNA - Head of the London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Massoud Shajareh warned Western religious figures and Islamic centers about possible passive approach toward the plight of the people of Palestine.
Media assume double role on World Quds Day this year, IRNA chief says
Tehran, May 18, IRNA – Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency Seyyed Zia Hasehmi on Sunday said that this year due to spread of coronavirus, media assume a 'specific and double' role in covering news on World Quds Day and passing on the message of the global event.